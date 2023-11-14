Two child brothers die after suspected poisoning in Rakai

Police are investigating circumstances under which two children might have been poisoned to death overnight Monday in Rakai District.

Authorities have identified the deceased as 14-year-old Vincent Lutwama and his 16-year-old brother only identified as Sseruzzi. Both are residents of Lugongo Village, Byakabanda Sub County in Rakai District.

On Tuesday, southern regional deputy police commander SP Jamada Wandera confirmed the incident- and said they have one suspect in custody with at least two others still at large.

Police suspects that victims were poisoned by their colleagues who ran after committing the offense.

“One of the suspects was arrested while he was trying to run away via Kyotera District whereas the two were seen going through Tanzania. We are still hunting for them,” Wandera said.

Pasikazia Sserugo told Monitor that his sons left the house on Monday evening to burn charcoal where they slept.

“I got information on Tuesday morning that my sons were dead but there was food which they might have eaten that caused their death. So, I ask police to arrest the suspects,” Sserugo said.

He revealed that his sons were his bread winners since he is “currently weak to do any serious job.”

Byakabanda Sub County Umar Ssebalinde, who also doubles as the vice chairperson for Rakai District, condemned the killing of the boys.

“We condemn such actions by whoever is involved in the killing of these innocent boys. We ask the police to find the culprits to answer,” Ssebalinde added.

According to Ssebalinde, information they have indicates that three friends brought food for the deceased at the place where the pair was burning charcoal.

“…and after giving it to them, they ran off immediately because they knew what would happen,” authorities emphasized.