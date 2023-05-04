Two children drown in Luweero dam

Two children have drowned in a flooded dam at Mulajje village, Bamunanika sub-county in Luweero District where they had reportedly for fishing.

The two children have been identified as Denis Lukwago, 11, and Jordan Mukisa, 12, all in Primary Three.

The two children according to Rev Fr Gerald Wamala, the Parish Priest at St Bonaventure Catholic Parish; were under the guardianship of one of the Sisters at the Convent.

“We have lost two children that drowned in the dam. The two were under the guardianship of one of the Sisters attached to our Parish. It is a very sad moment,” he said.

Savannah Region Acting Police spokesperson, Mr Sam Twineamazima, confirmed the death of two children whose respective bodies were retrieved in a swamp at Kyampisi parish in Bamunanika Sub County.

“The two children that had reportedly gone to fish possibly failed to maneuver through the water and drowned. This happened at 10.00 PM on Thursday. The bodies have been taken to Luweero Hospital for postmortem,” he said.

Meanwhile Sister Vincentia Nakawuka who has been in charge of the two children said that she had gone for prayers at the time the incident happened.