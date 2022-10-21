Two children found dead inside house in Rukiga

Residents in Rwamucucu Sub County in Rukiga District were Thursday morning shocked after they found two children dead inside a house in Rutooma Village in Nyakagabagaba Parish.

The deceased have been identified as 14-year-old Mackline Amumpeire and her young brother Vincent Akadwanaho, aged 10.

According to the Rwamucucu Sub County LCIII chairperson, Eddy Mugisha, the two children who are both pupils at Kihorezo Primary School in Nyakagabagaba Parish were left home alone on October 21, 2022 by their mother identified as Ms Legina Turinawe.

“Their mother had gone to attend a burial in Waceba in Kyerero Parish, Bukinda Sub County in Rukiga district. She returned on Thursday, opened her home door only to find the children’s bodies on their bed in a pool of blood and the sticks the assailants used to kill them besides their remains,” Mr Mugisha told Monitor on Thursday evening.

Authorities said at least two suspects had been arrested by police over the incident.

“Among them is one who has been threatening the mother of the children over land ownership. He promised to do something the children’s mother would never forget,” Mr Mugisha explained.

Rukiga District Police Commander (DPC) Patrick Alberto Issamat confirmed the incident disclosing that investigations into the matter are ongoing.