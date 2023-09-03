Two children killed, bodies dumped near school 

Grief engulfed residents of Lwanume Village in Kyamuliibwa Sub County in Kalungu District on Saturday after unknown people killed two juveniles and dumped their bodies near a school.

According to residents, the children are not known in the area and they could have been brought from another village. Another child aged two narrowly survived.

The two bodies of a girl and boy aged between 4 -5 were found lying under the tree near St. Mary’s Primary School, Lwanume.

Mr Yahaya Mutebi, the chairperson of Lwanume Village said he learnt about the incident at around 11am as he was in a garden adjacent to the school.

“Some children passing by alerted me after seeing the bodies and I called police who rushed to the scene,” he said.

Ms Grace Namusoke, who is attending to the surviving child at Pearl Medical Clinic in Lwanume, said the child was found with faeces all over her body.

Ms Shamim Nabalayi, a nurse attached to Pearl Medical Clinic said: "We suspect that the children could have been given poison based on what was found at the scene. We have given the survivor treatment and is out of danger now."

Mr Paddy Kayondo, the Kalungu Resident District Commissioner said: “Police are doing their work, but there is a possibility that one of the parents of the victims could have done such a heinous act after a disagreement with the spouse.”

Southern Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Twaha Kasirye confirmed the incident, saying they are investigating the circumstances under which the children were killed.

He said that they are also trying to establish the whereabouts of the parents of the victims.

"The two-year-old girl who survived told our detectives that it was their mother who dumped them near the school. So, their mother is the first suspect and we are hunting for her," Mr Kasirye said.