Two children killed in Kalungu house fire 

Police in Lukaya in Kalungu District are investigating circumstances under which two children died in a house fire.

Ms Agnes Namiiro’s daughter, Agnes Nabadda, 4, and her grandchild, Jordan Kawuki, 4, suffocated to death inside their rented house at Kkulubya Zone in Lukaya Town Council in Kalungu District in the wee hours of Saturday morning

According to Ms Namiiro, by the time of the inferno, she was outside and she was shocked to receive information that her house had been destroyed by fire.

She said the minors suffocated to death because of the dark smoke that was coming out of the burning room.

Ms Namiiro’s landlord, Ms Maria Nannyanzi said they suspect the fire was caused by a burning charcoal stove or a candle which was left unattended inside the room.

Mr Huzair Kyambadde, one of the neighbours said they were attracted by smoke emanating from the burning room. He said they tried to extinguish the fire but failed. They called police but by the time the fire brigade arrived the two children had already suffocated to death.

Mr Vianney Birungi, the officer in charge of Lukaya Police Station said: “Parents should stop leaving minors inside their houses alone. It is also equally dangerous to leave a burning charcoal stove or candle inside a house unattended to.”