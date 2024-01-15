Two children knocked dead by speeding car

Two juveniles from the same family were on Sunday evening knocked dead by a speeding car at Kabalisa cell, Katuna town council in Kabale District along Kabale-Katuna road.

The police spokesman for Kigezi sub-region, Mr Elly Maate identified the deceased as Winner Ainembabazi, 8 and Brilliant Tashobya, 13 both children of Edmond Tukasingura.

"It's alleged that a Toyota Premio car being driven by Moses Aliganyira, from Kabale town heading to Katuna boarder, knocked dead the two pedestrians as they tried to cross the road and after, the incident the driver drove off and handed himself to Katuna Police Station. Cause of the accident was careless driving,” he said in a statement on Monday.

Mr Maate added that scene was visited and sketch plan drawn, bodies were taken to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital Mortuary for postmortem and the driver was detained as investigations into the matter continue.

In a separate road accident, six people sustained serious injuries after the driver of the vehicle they were traveling in lost control and went off the road and knocked a nearby fence. This accident happened on Sunday 5pm at Kazigizigi trading center along the Kabale-Katuna road.

Mr Maate identified the injured as Juliet Tuhirwe, 49, Justine Baryajunaki, 62, Natukunda Diana, 38, Irene Muhanuka, 60, Jackline Bafaki, 57, and Amanya Gilian 7.