Two children knocked dead by speeding car in Budaka

Two school children were on Wednesday evening knocked dead by a speeding car at Kamonkoli town along Mbale-Tirinyi highway.

The acting Police Spokesperson for Bukedi North Sub-region, Mr Samuel Semewo, said the traffic police in the district have started investigating a hit and run fatal accident where two children died.

He identified the deceased as Stephen Jobi, 15, a pupil at Kamonkoli mixed Primary school and Kasim Mweru, 11, a pupil at Nyanza II Primary school both residents of Nyanza village, Kamonkoli town council in Budaka district.

“It alleged that Jobi was carrying his friend [Mweru] on a bicycle pedal cycling on Mbale- Tirinyi highway. When the two reached around Kamonkoli town opposite Mapple Cottages, a speeding unidentified motor vehicle hit them and the two died on spot,”Mr Semeo said.

Eye witnesses told detectives that the speeding vehicle was from Tirinyi side heading to Mbale city at a "terrible speed".

The bodies were taken to Budaka Health Centre IV for postmortem.

The Police Spokesman said the incident was registered as TAR 062/2024 as efforts to trace the motor vehicle and inquiries begin.

According to Uganda Police Annual crime report of 2023, there was a 15.5 percent increase in common offences registered by the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety countrywide from 456,993 cases registered in 2022 to 528,025 cases in 2023.