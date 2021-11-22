Two children perish in house fire in Kayunga

Police in Kayunga District are investigating circumstances under which two children died in a house fire in Kyamugongo village, Kayonza Sub County.

According to the area LCIII chairman, Mr John Muramuzi, said the incident occurred on Sunday at around 8PM.

He explained that the mother of the duo identified as Ms Eseza Nakayima locked her two children in the house and went to buy food in the nearby Kitwe trading centre.

He also identified the deceased as Gist Nabatanzi, 2, and Patricia Nakaweesi,3.

"There was a jerrycan of petrol and a burning charcoal stove in the house. The petrol caught fire and the jerrycan burst, putting the whole house on fire," Mr Muramuzi said.

The neighbours tried to extinguish the fire using water to rescue the children but failed. Their mother sustained burns as she tried to enter the house to rescue her children in vain.

The Kayunga District Police Commander, Mr Dennis Adoch, said the bodies were taken to Kayunga Hospital for post mortem as investigations into the matter continue.