Two children reported missing in Kabowa

Police in Kabowa, a Kampala suburb are investigating a case in which two children disappeared from their parents a fortnight ago. According to the father, Baker Mulimira, the two minors -- Ziola Nanyanzi and Axam Kyagulanyi -- went missing more than two weeks ago after they went to attend funeral service of their grandfather. The case of disappearance was filed at Kabowa Police Post under file number, SD REF: 45/06/02/23.

“I request for help from everyone to try and find my children who disappeared during funeral prayers for my dead father Hajj Moses Mawejje. We were in prayers while the children played outside. A search did not yield any positive results,” Mulimira said.

“We waited a bit but couldn’t see them. That is when we decided to report the case to the Police. The prayers were held at their grandmother’s place mama Madina in Wankulukuku,” he added.

“Whoever knows where these children are should kindly help us report to the nearest station,” the father said.

