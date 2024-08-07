Two city lawyers given three days to appear in court over theft of Shs4b taxpayers’ money 

The Anti-Corruption court has given two lawyers an ultimatum of three days to appear in court on charges of theft of over Shs4.1 billion taxpayers’ money that was meant to compensate members of Busoga Growers Cooperative Union who lost their money during war times.

Mr John Matovu, 62, working with M/S Matovu & Matovu, and Fred Makada, 55, working with Makada & Makada Advocates were supposed to appear in court today but did not show up.

The trial Principal Magistrate, Abert Asiimwe was prompted to issue fresh summons with a warning of issuing a warrant of arrest against the two advocates next time they fail to appear after he was told that they had health issues.



“When you appear on a charge sheet, make sure you negotiate with whoever you want to negotiate with. It is very offensive for a senior counsel to disobey the court like the state has said,” Mr Asiimwe held.

Adding.. “For the avoidance of doubt and wastage of time for other accused persons who are not in the Court, A2 (Matovu) and A3 (Makada) are required to appear on August 12th for plea taking. In a nutshell, criminal summons extended for hearing of the application and or plea taking.”

They face charges ranging from abuse of office, causing financial loss, theft by agents, and conspiracy to defraud.

Court also granted a cash bail of Shs5 million to their two co-accused who have since been on remand while their sureties were bonded at Shs20 million not cash.

The two sureties are the chairperson of Busoga Growers Cooperative Mr Charles Basoga, 63, and the District Commercial Officer, Mr James Muganza, 56.

The trial magistrate also ordered them to deposit their passports with court and desist from visiting the offices of Busoga Growers Cooperative Union for as long as the case is on-going nor interference with witnesses as this will lead to automatic cancellation of their bail.

Prosecution states that between 2018 and 2023 in Kampala and Jinja districts, Muganza, being employed as a district commercial officer for Jinja District Local Government and chairperson of Basoga Growers Cooperative Union in abuse of authority of his employer did an arbitrary act, prejudicial to the interest of his employer to wit, received Shs250 million funds meant for war compensation to Busoga Growers Cooperative Union while Mr Basoga received over Shs 569 million.

It is further alleged that Mr Muganza and Mr Basoga put the said money to his personal use knowing or having reason to believe that such an act would cause financial loss to Busoga Growers Cooperative Union.

On the two counts of theft by agent that the two lawyers separately face, the prosecution states that while being entrusted as advocates for Busoga Growers Cooperative Union to pursue war loss compensation claim from the government, Mr Matovu between 2018 and 2023 stole Shs 4,051,500,000 billion while Mr Makada stole Shs 1,210,000,000 billion funds meant for war loss compensation.