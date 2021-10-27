Two civil servants on the spot over awarding themselves contracts

By Ismail Bategeka More by this Author

Two civil servants in Masindi District are on the spot over allegations of awarding district contracts to their companies, contrary to the public service standing orders.

The accused are Mr Godfrey Barugahara, the district procurement officer, and Mr Katusabe Mugisa, the district accountant.

The district chairperson, Mr Cosmas Byaruhanga, said the accused have been influencing the contracts committee to award business to their companies.

The duo denied the allegations. Mr Barugahara in an interview on Sunday said he does not own any company.

“Those are fabricated allegations against me because personally I did not support him [the Masindi District chairperson] politically, that’s why he is tarnishing our name,” he said.

Mr Byaruhanga said the same officials sit on the evaluation and contracts committees, which is causing syndicate corruption.

He alleged that the duo own construction companies such as Highbury Associates Limited, Tradelinks, Akabibumba, Ligaton and Prozeka, that have over the years illegally benefitted.

In the September 22 letter addressed to President Museveni, Mr Byaruhanga said 80 percent of the district projects have been constructed by the same companies that do shoddy work causing financial loss of more than Shs500 million.

“During our last district monitoring with the RDC, CAO and technical team, we found out that 80 percent of projects were not commissioned like the five stance pit-latrine at Miduuma Primary School constructed by Highbury associates at Shs22 million, another one at Bulima Town Council constructed by Prozeka at Shs22 million and others that caused financial loss to the district of more than Shs100 million,” the letter reads apart.

Mr Byaruhanga said in the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 financial years, the district lost Shs19 million meant for the renovation of a classroom at Kinuma Primary School. The money was sent back due to failure of proper sharing.

He tasked the government anti-corruption agencies to commence investigations in the actions of the two officers and their companies.

