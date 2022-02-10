Two convicted for killing businessman

By  Veronica Kayaga

Reporter

What you need to know:

 The General Court Martial in Makindye has convicted two men for robbing a businessman of Shs33m and thereafter, shot him dead.
Court heard that Godfrey Tamale and Hassan Sabakaki on December 12, 2018, at Kijojolo Village in Kiboga District waylaid two businessmen, Mr Mayanja Asuman and Ashraf Atugonza, and ordereed them to stop.

