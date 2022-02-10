Two convicted for killing businessman

The General Court Martial in Makindye has convicted two men for robbing a businessman of Shs33m and thereafter, shot him dead.

Court heard that Godfrey Tamale and Hassan Sabakaki on December 12, 2018, at Kijojolo Village in Kiboga District waylaid two businessmen, Mr Mayanja Asuman and Ashraf Atugonza, and ordereed them to stop.

Court further heard that Tamale, using a Sub Machine Gun, robbed Atugonza of Shs33m before killing him. Mr Mayanja is said to have survived.

The businessmen were working with BIDCO and where heading to Kikuubo in Kampala at the time of the attack.

Yesterday, a seven-member panel of the court martial chaired by Lt Gen Andrew Gutti, convicted Tamale of both charges of murder and aggravated robbery. His colleague, Sabakaki, was found guilty of one offence of aggravated robbery.

“Upon careful analysis of the evidence, including that of witnesses, this court is satisfied that the accused participated in the robbery as charged,” Gen Gutti ruled.

He added: “This court finds Tamale guilty of murder contrary to section 188 and 189 of the Penal Code Act.”

Evidence provided by the prosecution showed that Tamale acquired the gun from DRC and later connected with his friends in Kampala to rob people.

The court, however, said it would deliver the sentences on February 15, and sent the convicts back to Luzira prison.

In a related development, the army court ordered the State to reinstate Lt Ronald George Guna to his rank of captain after he had been demoted for conducting himself in a manner prejudicial to good order.

Lt Guna had been charged, tried and convicted for recruiting and training civilians for a private security firm.