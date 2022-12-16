Two dead, 10 injured in Kampala-Gulu road crash

Police officers inspect the wreckage of the bus and truck involved in the accident on December 16, 2022. PHOTO/HANDOUT

By  DAVID VOSH AJUNA

At least two people have been confirmed dead and ten injured after a bus collided head-on with a Fuso truck along the Kampala-Gulu Highway during wee hours on Friday. 

According to police, the fatal accident happened when a Divine Bus company bus tried to overtake the truck. 

“The  bus driver was  coming from Gulu heading to Kampala while overtaking other vehicles on the right hand side when it met with the  Fuso which was moving on its lane to Gulu,” traffic police spokesperson Faridah Nampiima said in a statement. 

Savannah region traffic police noted that the driver of the truck only identified as Issa and his turn man Mark Pimungu died on spot. 

All the  ten people who sustained injuries are currently admitted at St Francis Hospital  receiving treatment while inquiries are still at hand, according to police. 

On Thursday, Ms Nampiima cautioned road-users against recklessness that often surges accidents during the festive season.

This followed two separate incidents in which two traffic police officers and a student were among seven -known- persons killed in road crashes on December 15 in Uganda.

