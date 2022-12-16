Two dead, 10 injured in Kampala-Gulu road crash

At least two people have been confirmed dead and ten injured after a bus collided head-on with a Fuso truck along the Kampala-Gulu Highway during wee hours on Friday.

According to police, the fatal accident happened when a Divine Bus company bus tried to overtake the truck.

“The bus driver was coming from Gulu heading to Kampala while overtaking other vehicles on the right hand side when it met with the Fuso which was moving on its lane to Gulu,” traffic police spokesperson Faridah Nampiima said in a statement.

Savannah region traffic police noted that the driver of the truck only identified as Issa and his turn man Mark Pimungu died on spot.

All the ten people who sustained injuries are currently admitted at St Francis Hospital receiving treatment while inquiries are still at hand, according to police.

On Thursday, Ms Nampiima cautioned road-users against recklessness that often surges accidents during the festive season.