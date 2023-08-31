Two dead, 17 injured as Perfect bus over turns in Lwengo  

At least two people have been confirmed dead and 17 others injured after a bus they were travelling in overturned at Nkoko Stage near Katovu township on Masaka –Mbarara highway in the wee hours of Thursday morning .

Police identified the deceased as Shimon Musinguzi ,28 a resident of Rukungiri District and a one -year and eight months old baby boy Erist John Witington .

Majority of the passengers on board escaped unhurt, according to eyewitnesses. A total of 69 are believed to have on board.

Some of the injured passengers were taken to both Lyantonde Hospital and Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital.

Mr Chris Musasizi, an eye witness, said the bus belonging to Perfect Coaches, registration Number UBF 025G, which was moving at high speed skidded off the highway and overturned several times at around 2:30am.

The bus was travelling from Kampala to Mbarara in Western Uganda.

“The bus driver tried to avoid a head-on collision with an oncoming truck and in the process he lost control ,forcing the speeding bus to overturn several times,” he said.

According to Southern Regional Traffic Officer, Mr Twaha Kasirye, when the bus reached Nkoko stage in Katovu, a runway truck loaded with matooke coming from Mbarara side with full lights zigzagged and entered another lane.

“It [truck] left its left lane and crossed to the right lane and the driver of the bus in the process of avoiding head on collusion lost control and went off the road and the bus over turned in the valley,” he said

This is the second crash involving a bus on the same highway in a space of four days . On Monday, a bus belonging to Global bus company Registration number UBB 985M skidded off the highway at around 11am, killing two people and over 20 others got injured .

List of survivors

1-Ediga begumisa, 32 , resident of Ntungamu District

2- Moreen Nisiima moreen ,28 resident of Rukungiri District

3-Dan Turyamureba Dan, 36 resident of Kibale District

4- Mary Pale ,27 (mother to deceased juvenile)

5-Nabukenya Olivia, 31

6-Frank Luyimbazi ,32

7- Emmanuel usingye Emmanuel, 37 Kanungu District

8-Godfrey Muhereza , 43 Rwampara District

9-Shafik Zubair ,28 resident of Kanungu District

10-Isaac Ntasobya , 30 resident of Kanungu District

11-Nowel Mugabi, 52 resident of Rukungiri District

12 –Moses Rutara ,66 resident of Kanungu District

13- Jackline Kyogabirwe , 38 resident of Kanungu District

14-Madius ligaruraho ,49 resident of Kanungu District

15-Edison Igumba ,35 resident of Kanungu District

16-Charity Kakuru , 30 resident of Kanungu District