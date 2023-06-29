Two dead after truck rams into Kanungu home

At least two people have been confirmed dead while six others sustained serious injuries when a truck lost control and rammed into a home at Kishaka Cell near Ntungwa Bridge in Nyamirama Sub County, Kanungu District.

The police spokesman for Kigezi region, Elly Maate, said the incident happened at around 11pm on Wednesday.

On Thursday, police identified the deceased as a 4-year-old boy only named as Kevin and the 43-year-old driver of the ill-fated vehicle, Eric Masereka.

“It's alleged that the Beiben truck, which was orange in color, lost control and rammed into a building off the road. Six people who were sleeping in the same house were injured while the juvenile died on spot. The driver died on the way to Kihihi Health center 1V for treatment,” Maate explained to journalists.

He named the injured as Godius Niwarinda, 24, Nice Atuhiire, 4, Monica Atuhiire, 21, Brian Atwiine, 2, Silvan Atwiine and the other one only identified as Prossy who is aged 19.

According to police, all the survivors are residents of Kishaka Cell.

Maate said police responded immediately and evacuated the victims by taking them to Kihihi health center IV for treatment and the bodies of the deceased were taken to the same medical facility’s mortuary for postmortem.

“The wreckage of the motor vehicle was towed to Kihihi police station pending inspection by the police specialists [inspector of vehicles]. The case of the fatal accident was recorded at Kanungu police station,” Maate added.