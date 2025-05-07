Two dead as heavy rains trigger mudslides and flooding in Kasese

Two people tragically lost their lives due to heavy rainfall that persisted for over four hours in Kasese District on Tuesday night. The incidents occurred in separate locations as a result of the severe weather conditions.

According to police reports, the victims have been identified as Mary Kabugho, 13, from Kibandama I Village in Kilembe Sub-County, Busongora County South, and Harriet Muzawimana, an adult woman from Kabuga Village in Karusandara Sub-County, also in Busongora County South.

SP Nelson Tumushime, the Rwenzori East Regional Police Spokesperson, said Kabugho lost her life in a mudslide that occurred around 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 6. She had been sleeping in a separate room from her two brothers when the structure was buried by the mudslide.

He said the heavy rains, which lasted nearly four hours, softened the ground and caused the disaster.

In a separate incident, Muzawimana drowned in River Kabaka, a tributary of River Mubuku, which flooded following the downpour during the early hours of Wednesday morning, May 7. Eyewitnesses reported that she drowned while attempting to cross the swollen river to reach her gardens.

Residents, including Mr Jackson Ndungo, recounted hearing her scream shortly after she had informed them of her intention to tend to her crops across the river early that morning.

“She had just passed by and greeted us, mentioning she was going to weed her crops while it was still early. Shortly after, we heard a scream coming from the river. We rushed there and saw her clothes floating on the water,” Mr Ndungo said.

He added that despite her efforts to call for help by raising her arms, the force of the water overwhelmed her. Their rescue attempts were unfortunately unsuccessful, and her body was later recovered from the river.

Ms Lovina Kyomuhendo, another resident, recalled, “We were in our garden near the river when Harriet mentioned that she was going to get some food from her garden and do a bit of weeding. She said she was in a hurry because she had other engagements in the afternoon. But within a minute, we saw her being swept away by the waters.”

She added, “The river’s water level was not very high when she tried to cross, but we were shocked to see the volume suddenly increase. We immediately called for help, and several people rushed to rescue her. Unfortunately, it was too late — we found her already dead.”

Her body was retrieved and taken to her home in Kabuga. She will be laid to rest on Thursday, May 8.

Kasese District is frequently affected by loss of life during the rainy seasons, with floods and mudslides posing persistent dangers, especially in mountainous regions. Over the past decade, the district has recorded fatalities during the rainy seasons of May and October.

Police have urged residents in high-risk areas to remain vigilant and respond to early warning signs to prevent further tragedies.

“Residents should avoid areas prone to mudslides. If you are at risk, seek higher ground or relocate to safer areas. Given that we experience these incidents year after year, we must take immediate precautions during heavy rains. Let us not wait for deaths to occur before acting,” the police spokesperson advised.

Last month, on April 6, two children—identified as Reagan Mumbere and Devis Mugume—narrowly escaped death after being surrounded by the rising waters of River Mubuku in Kisojo Lower, Mubuku Town Council.

According to Tumushime, Mumbere, aged 12, and Mugume, aged 6, were caught in a life-threatening situation around 10:00 a.m. following a heavy downpour that had battered the area.

The two, who are pupils at Mubuku Muslim Primary School, had gone to the river to fish. However, as they were fishing, the river’s water level suddenly rose, forcing them to take refuge on raised boulders in the river.

A joint rescue operation involving police officers from Hima Division and residents lasted over six hours, finally concluding around 12:20 a.m. the next day. The children were safely brought to shore without any injuries.

Earlier this year, a separate natural disaster struck the district when a violent windstorm damaged three schools: Ibuga Prison Primary School in Kitswamba Sub-County, Kahendero Primary School, and Kinyamaseke Primary School in Muhokya and Kinyamaseke Town Councils.

Kasese District, located at the foothills of the Rwenzori Mountains, has been grappling with recurring floods and landslides since 2013. The district often suffers extensive damage when rivers originating from the mountains burst their banks, causing destruction of property and endangering lives.



