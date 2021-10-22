Two dead, one injured in Mabira four-car crash

By Derick Kissa More by this Author

Two people have died and another seriously hurt following a motor accident in Mabira Forest in Buikwe District along Kampala- Jinja highway.

Eye witnesses said the Friday morning crash which paralysed traffic for hours happened when a trailer transporting cement from Jinja to Kampala collided with a Fuso truck which was carrying bricks from Kampala heading to Jinja District.

Motorists drive past the wreckage of the vehicles that were involved in an accident in Mabira Forest on October 22, 2021. Photos/ Derick Kissa

Two other vehicles; a Tata lorry and a fuel tanker rammed into the wreckage of the first accident cars killing two people on the spot.

One of the eye witnesses, Mr Ashraf Alikuliya, said the collision happened as the speeding trailer driver attempted to overtake another vehicle at a narrow road section.

The trailer driver is said to be on the run.

"This trailer that is carrying cement was overtaking a Toyota Premio but ended up colliding with the Fuso truck that was coming from Kampala. This road is very narrow. It’s risky to overtake," Mr Alikuliya said.

ASP Justine Opus, the Ssezibwa regional traffic officer attributed the cause of the accident to reckless driving.

He identified the deceased as 39-year-old Ronald Mpawo, who was driving of a Fuso truck and his a 29-year-old turn boy, Ziyadi Muteba.

"They died on the spot and the bodies were taken to Kawolo hospital for postmortem. The accident hapened due to carelessness of the driver but we have started our investigations," Mr Opus said.

By press time, police were trying to control traffic which had been paralysed for hours as they cleared the wreckage from the busy road.