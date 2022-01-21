Two dead, seven injured after fuel tanker explosion in Mbale

Firefighters battle the fire on the burning fuel tanker that exploded along the Mbale-Tororo Road on January 21, 2022. PHOTO/YAHUDU KITUNZI 

Yahu

By  Yahudu Kitunzi

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • A police officer who preferred anonymity since he is not allowed to speak to the media said they had recovered two bodies by 5:30pm Friday.

At least two people were reportedly killed and about seven seriously injured on Friday following an on-fire fuel trucker explosion in Mbale District, Eastern Uganda.

