Two dead, several injured as truck rams into kadodi dancers

At least two people have been confirmed dead in a road accident at Sarajevo Village along Nabbongo - Kapchorwa road in Muyembe Sub-County, Bulambuli District in Eastern Uganda.

The incident happened on Saturday at around 10pm.

Ms Stella Khainza, an eye witness, told this publication on Sunday that a Sino truck lost control and rammed into a group of Kadodi dancers, killing two on the spot.

Ms Khainza said the deceased were part of a group that was dancing to kadodi, a cultural ritual dance for the Bagisu circumcision ceremony.

Imbalu season, a revered traditional circumcision rite that is practised among the Bamasaba, was launched at Mutoto Cultural Centre on August 13. It involves a traditional dance known as Kadodi.

Mr David Wepukhulu, another eyewitness said the truck was speeding with no lights and failed to brake.

The traffic Police Spokesperson, Ms Faridah Nampiima, identified the deceased who died on spot only as Esther, a female adult and Kenneth, a male juvenile.

She said the driver of the truck failed to stop after the accident but parked at Buyaga police post in Bulambuli District and took off.

“A Sinotruk Howo white Registration No UAX 813U/ UAZ 997A rammed into a group of people who were on the road dancing Kadodi. Nine who were seriously injured were rushed to Mbale regional referral hospital. The driver of the truck is on the run and the vehicle is parked at Buyaga police post in Bulambuli District. The cause of the accident is not yet established as investigations are underway,” said Ms Nampiima.

She also identified the victims who were seriously injured as; Umar Wanzala, 19, Isa Gimeyi, Wananda Kevin, 17, Masaba Leonard, 25, Wandega Isaac, Brian, Masobi Job and two other unidentified males.

“The bodies of the deceased were taken to Muyembe Health Centre IV mortuary pending postmortem as investigations go on,” Ms Nampiima said.

Past incidences

Last Month, a group of Kadodi dancers allegedly killed Gerald Chane, 29, and injured several others after chaos broke out in Namakwekwe Ward in Mbale Northern City Division.

In 2006, seven people died instantly and eleven were seriously injured when a bus rammed into a party of Kadodi dancers on the Iganga- Mbale highway.

In 2018, 10 people were confirmed dead and scores injured when a truck rammed into Kadodi dancers in Njeru, Buikwe District.