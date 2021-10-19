Two dead, three injured after truck rams into Kamwenge shops

By Alex Ashaba More by this Author

Two people have been confirmed dead and three others seriously hurt after the driver of a truck carrying maize lost control and rammed into roadside shops in Kamwenge town on Tuesday.

The truck which was transporting sacks of dry maize from Fort Portal heading to Ibanda District overturned and hit two buildings at the roundabout.

Kamwenge District police commander, Ms Diana Namutunzi said the deceased were occupants of the truck whom she only identified as Joshua, the driver and Jarken, the turn-boy.

“They died on the spot,” she said before warning motorists of reckless driving.

The injured whom she identified as Rodgers Mugisha, Mukibi and Enoch Tusingwire were inside the building which houses shops, bars and a salon. Two of them were in a bar while the other was a client in a salon.

They are currently nursing wounds at Kagongo hospital in Ibanda District and Rukunyu Hospital in Kamwenge district.

By press time, police had not yet established the home address of the deceased as their bodies were still lying at Rukunyu hospital.



