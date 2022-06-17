Two dead, three missing as boat capsizes on River Nile 

Rescuers were yesterday evening still searching for three people who went missing after the boat they were travelling in capsized on Wednesday afternoon.

The trio was identified as Vicky Ezaki, Mwajuma Aloro Latibu, 20, and Suzan Jaati, 47.

The ill-fated boat, according to Police, was transporting sand from Kimaka in Jinja City to Njeru Landing Site in Buikwe District.

At least 11 passengers were on board, two of whom perished in the accident. They were identified as Scovia Amuria, 25, and Dina Alupo, 29, both residents of UEB Quarters in Njeru Town.

The Ssezibwa Police spokesperson, Ms Hellen Butoto, said investigations are underway to determine what caused the accident.

“There is a possibility that the boat hit a rock yet it was carrying sand which is heavy. We have also learnt that the occupants were not wearing life-saving jackets,” he said.

Ms Butoto added that they have yet to recover the boat and its engine.

The Njeru Division chairperson, Mr Michael Odeba, described the incident as unfortunate, saying the victims ignored numerous warnings against overloading.

“I have always warned those people against using small canoes to transport sand. I think this is an eye opener and as leaders, we are going to regulate that business,” he said.