Two die in gas cylinder explosion

Two people were Tuesday killed, while two others seriously injured, after a gas cylinder exploded in Kisenyi, Mbarara City.





According to Rwiizi region police spokesperson, Mr Samson Kasasiira, the explosion happened at around mid-day when some workers at a metal workshop tried to cut a gas cylinder into scrap.

Mr Kasasira said police are already investigating the matter.

“As people were posting on social media that it was a bomb blast, I want to confirm that it was a gas cylinder that exploded,” Mr Kasasira said.

The deceased have only been identified as Abubakar and Kusain.

The two injured persons have been admitted to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital for treatment. They are Gashom Kamusiime and John Tumwebaze.