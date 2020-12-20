Two die in Iganga road accident

By Philip Wafula More by this Author

By ABUBAKER KIRUNDA

At least two people have died following an accident at Namasoga located along the Jinja-Iganga road.

The Busoga East Police Spokesperson, Mr James Mubi, said the driver of a speeding taxi Registration Number UBG 708Y, which was heading to Kampala collided with a trailer coming from the Kampala side, heading to Busia Registration Number UBE 297K/UBE 037M.

"The taxi driver and conductor, whose identities are yet-to-be established, died on the spot and their bodies were taken to Iganga-Nakavule hospital as investigations continue," Mr Mubi said.

He further appealed to drivers not to unnecessarily hurry, but should instead drive carefully now that we are heading into the festive season.

An eyewitness recounted seeing bodies sprawled on the tarmac, with survivors, some barely clinging on to their lives, waiting for an ambulance which wasn't forthcoming.

They were, however, rushed to Iganga hospital by an army vehicle which happened to be passing by.

