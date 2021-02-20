Two die in Iganga road accident

By Sandra Babirye More by this Author

Two people have died following an accident at Walugogo located along Jinja-Iganga highway.

Mr James Mubi, the Busoga East police spokesperson, said the driver of a speeding trailer which was traveling from Jinja, crashed into two people on a motorcycle Saturday afternoon.

"The boda boda cyclist identified as John Kayimba and his passenger, Aliusa Matyama, both residents of Buikwe District, died on the spot," Mr Mubi said.

He further appealed to drivers to be cautious as they navigate this route which has become a black spot.

Mr Ronald Mudiba, an eyewitness, attributed the accident to the many humps around the area.

By press time, police had taken the bodies to Iganga hospital mortuary for an autopsy.

