Two die in Kabale landslide

Two people died on Tuesday morning after the house they were sleeping in was hit by a landslide in Rwamacumu village Kasheregyenyi parish Kamuganguzi Sub County, Kabale District.



Three people escaped unhurt following the 3am tragic incident that happened about 3kms away from a sand mine in Nyakyonga and Rukaranga villages that in April 2021 also collapsed and killed two people.



The home owner, Mr Aggrey Rukundo identified the deceased as his 17-year-old son, Charles Tayebwa who was a senior three student at Buranga secondary school in Kabale District and a househelp only identified as Bosco.

“There were five people in the house at the time of the incident because I was away for a business trip. I was informed about this tragic incident by my wife who called me on the phone. I built this house about eight years ago and I never expected that the adjacent rock would one day cause such a big loss to me. I suspect that the leakage from a water pipe that was recently installed on this rock could have been the reason why it softened before sliding off and crushing the wall of my house," Mr Rukundo said.



The officer in charge of criminal investigation at Kabale police station, Mr Hakim Mukama said that they used a wheel loader and an excavator to clear the debris before conveying the bodies to Kabale hospital for postmortem.