Two die in separate motorcycle accidents in Apac

Two people have died in two separate motorcycle accidents in Apac District.

The accidents occurred in Chegere and Apoi sub-counties on Tuesday, according to police.

Mr Justine Opeto, an eyewitness said that Jasper Okok now deceased, a resident of Te-Imin Village in Amun Parish, Apoi Sub County, was knocked by a motorcycle at Awila-Bongo Trading Centre on Tuesday. He was pronounced dead on Wednesday.

“He came to the trading centre to drink alcohol. So, when he was going back to his home, somebody who was riding a motorcycle knocked him and took off. Some people who were at the trading centre rushed him to a clinic but his relatives were not able to take him to a good hospital for further management,” he said.

Mr Philip Adoko, the Awila-Bongo Village vice chairman said Okok died as they planned to transfer him to a better health facility.

“When we were arranging to transfer him to Apac hospital, he passed on at around 1pm and police came and took the body to Apac hospital mortuary for postmortem,” he said in a telephone interview on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, one Boda Boda person died instantly after he was involved in a head-on collision with another rider in Chegere Sub County on Wednesday.

Mr David Wills Ndaula, the Apac District police commander, confirmed the incidents saying police are now investigating the matter.