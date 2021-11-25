Prime

Two district officials charged with graft

The officials allegedly approved a non-staff on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll System of Rubirizi Local Government.

Two top officials in Rubirizi and Butebo districts were yesterday arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court and charged for allegedly entering a non-staff onto a government payroll, causing a loss of Shs14m.

