Two district officials charged with graft

Two top officials in Rubirizi and Butebo districts were yesterday arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court and charged for allegedly entering a non-staff onto a government payroll, causing a loss of Shs14m.

Ms Doreen Tusiime, 41, a principal human resource officer in Rubirizi, and Mr James Luyimbazi, 48, the Butebo chief administrative officer (CAO), appeared before Chief Magistrate, Joan Aciro and denied the charges.

Mr Luyimbazi allegedly committed the offence while still the Rubirizi CAO.

The duo was later released on a cash bail of Shs4m each with each of their three sureties bonded at Shs40m not cash.

The third suspect, Ms Mercy Mpeirwe, a businesswoman and resident of greater Kampala, did not show up, prompting presiding magistrate to issue criminal summons for her.

According to the charge sheet, the duo under the charge of causing financial loss, while performing their respective duties between 2018 and 2020, fraudulently entered and approved Ms Mpeirwe on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll System (IPPS) of Rubirizi Local Government.

The Inspectorate of Government, which presented the charge before court, said the officials did that knowing or having reason to believe that their act would cause financial loss.

In a separate count of causing financial loss, Ms Tusiime and Mr Luyimbazi are accused of fraudulently approving and paying more than Shs11m to some teachers in Rubirizi in excess of their known salaries, knowing that their act would cause government a financial loss.

Ms Tusiime is solely charged with embezzlement in which the ombudsman alleges that between 2018 and 2020 while performing her duties stole more than Shs11m.

The money was refunded by teachers who had erroneously received salaries above their entitled amounts.