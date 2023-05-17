Two fishermen drown in Lake Kyoga

Police in Buyende District in eastern Uganda are investigating circumstances under which two fishermen reportedly drowned in Lake Kyoga.

The deceased have been identified as Denis Kimeze, 26, and Livingstone Kayimukiro, 53, both residents of Namulanda village, Nkondo Sub County in Buyende District.

The Busoga North Regional police Spokesperson, ASP Micheal Kasadha, said preliminary investigations suggest that the duo failed to swim after a storm over powered them at Kasongoire landing site.

“They went to catch fish at Kasongoire landing site together with their colleague, identified as Ronald Samanya. While there, a storm allegedly overpowered their canoe, forcing it to capsize, and they drowned,” Assistant Superintendents of Police Kasadha said.

He said Mr Samanya survived and managed to swim out of the lake.