Two Germans involved in road crash in Rubirizi 

Police in Rubirizi District are investigating circumstances under which two Germans were involved in a road crash.

The crash that happened on November 8 at around 14:30 at Nyamuhuru in Queen Elizabeth National Park along Kasese-Ishaka road in Rubirizi District.

"The accident involved a motorvichicle registration number UBH 444P Toyota Wish silver grey in Colour and UBG 572Y Sino truck red in colour," said Mr Marcial Tumusiime, the Greater Bushenyi police spokesperson.

He added, "The two foreigners are Stappen Bacher Florian Franz, 38, and Muller Mathias Wolfganga, 41, both from Germany."

It's alleged that a motor vehicle registration number UBG 572Y loaded with sand which was from Ishaka to Hima cement factory collided with motor vehicle registration number UBH 444P which was coming from the opposite direction after the driver lost control and drifted from his lane.