Two govt officials arrested over misuse of Shs16m in Pakwach

Police in Pakwach District have arrested two government officials over misappropriating Shs16.3million for the Discretionary Development Equalization Grant (DDEG) and Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) funds.

In June 2022, UWA together with the ministry of Local Government

The two officials were arrested on Monday on the orders of the Pakwach Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Paul Eseru.

The pair is accused of misusing funds allocated for five construction projects that were to benefit sub counties affected by wildlife in the district.

The suspects are Mr Frank Udoma, the Senior Assistant Accountant of Pakwach Sub County and Ms Mary Racheal Anena, the former Senior Assistant Secretary of the sub county.

Speaking to Monitor on Wednesday, RDC said; “We had to arrest and detain the two officials as investigations continue into the matter. These people were earlier on transferred from the sub county on corruption related cases and they were technically brought to the district.”

He added: “The handover report that I got from them had a lot of gaps for example the aspect of retention of funds were meant to be Shs16.3million and these are funds which were meant to pay up contractors upon completion of projects but when these people were handing over what they left in the account, it was only about Shs1.1million.”