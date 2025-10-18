Two Gulu health workers arrested over theft of HIV drugs

Police in Gulu District have arrested two government health workers over the alleged theft of HIV/AIDS drugs worth millions of shillings from Awach Health Centre IV in northern Uganda.

The suspects, Ronald Bejja, a clinical officer, and John Komakech, an inventory officer, were arrested on Friday alongside Ms Winnie Obalim, a staff member of Health Rights Initiative (HRI), and Daniel Ismail Rubangakene, a boda-boda rider.

Police said Rubangakene was intercepted while transporting 20 boxes of Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) drugs belonging to Awach Health Centre IV.

“Upon thorough interrogation, he revealed that one Bejja sent him to collect and transport the consignments,” said David Ongom Mudong, the Aswa West Regional Police Spokesman.

According to police, the patrol team became suspicious of the goods Rubangakene was carrying on his motorcycle, registration UMA 679 CY, prompting his arrest.

He later presented a requisition letter from Health Rights Initiative, where the drugs were reportedly destined.

However, Mudong said the police found no formal clearance or acknowledgement authorizing the transfer of the drugs through the District Health Officer.

“The three men and a woman were arrested to help police in their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the alleged theft of drugs from the public facility. The four suspects are being interrogated and are cooperating with the police by giving relevant information that will guide our investigations,” he said.

By Saturday morning, the suspects were being held at Gulu Central Police Station likely to face charges of being in illegal possession of government property — specifically PrEP drugs, which are used by people at risk of HIV to prevent infection.

The case has once again highlighted persistent drug theft from public health facilities in northern Uganda.

In July, two healthcare workers attached to Pudo Health Centre II in Kitgum District were also arrested for allegedly stealing government drugs valued at Shs11 million.

Government health facilities across the Acholi sub-region have faced a rising wave of drug thefts, with reports suggesting that some health workers orchestrate the illegal sale of medicines.

The stolen drugs are often sold in private clinics within Uganda or smuggled to South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for profit on the black market.

Police say investigations into the latest case are ongoing.