Two guns abandoned at pastor's home, suspect on the run

The security team in Lwengo District in central Uganda is hunting for a runaway suspect after the recovery of two guns allegedly abandoned by an unidentified man at the home of a pastor at Kalegero village.

The two guns, according to the Acting Southern Region Police Spokesperson Mr Twaha Kasirye are with the police as the security team hunts down the suspect who reportedly abandoned them at the home of Pastor Mark Kaliisa attached to Lyantonde Soul Healing Church where he had reportedly gone for prayers.

“The two guns recovered are under safe custody but the hunt for the suspect is ongoing,” Mr Kasirye said.

According to police, the suspect approached the pastor disguised as a mentally ill person.

Mr Kaliisa unknowingly asked the suspected mentally ill man to go with him to his home for prayers and healing and also ensure that he gets better clothes.

“I did not check his bag at first but I told him to follow me up to my home where I gave him changing clothes after he was done with the bathing. However, I started feeling uncomfortable and unsettled around him. My instincts told me to check his bag after the morning prayers (on January 20, 2023) and I was shocked to find the two guns concealed in a sack. This was shocking. When I asked him about the guns, he claimed that he was a soldier. When I moved out to inform my colleagues, the man ran away,” Pr Kaliisa said.