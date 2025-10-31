Two head teachers arrested over PLE exam scam

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has cautioned examination centres against malpractice as the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) commenced today with briefing.

UNEB Executive Director Dan Odong warned that security teams have been deployed to crack down on culprits, adding that two head teachers have already been arrested for allegedly registering secondary school students to sit PLE.

"We have realized that some primary schools have taken on the practice of registering secondary school students to sit PLE. We have so far found this in Salaama Education Centre Primary School in Kagadi District where five such students were found and Kasasa Primary School in Hoima where 15 such students were found," Odong said.

The head teachers were arrested, and the students are expected to record statements.

"The reason for this impersonation is to boost the number of first grades. All these are criminal intentions," Odong added.

UNEB has also warned invigilators and scouts against allowing malpractice, noting that they risk a fine of Shs20 million or imprisonment for five years or both.

This year's PLE candidature stands at 817,885, representing a 2.5 per cent increment from last year.

The exams will run for two days, starting with Mathematics and Social Studies on November 3, and concluding with Integrated Science and English on November 4.

UNEB has commended Arts teachers for calling off their recent strike, saying the decision will ensure smooth running of PLE.



