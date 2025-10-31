Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Two head teachers arrested over PLE exam scam

Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) executive director Dan Odongo delivers his remarks during the release of 2024 UACE results at State House Nakasero on March 14, 2025. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  JANE NAFULA 

What you need to know:

  • Mr Odong said that two head teachers have been arrested for allegedly registering secondary school students to sit PLE

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has cautioned examination centres against malpractice as the Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) commenced today with briefing.

UNEB Executive Director Dan Odong warned that security teams have been deployed to crack down on culprits, adding that two head teachers have already been arrested for allegedly registering secondary school students to sit PLE.

"We have realized that some primary schools have taken on the practice of registering secondary school students to sit PLE. We have so far found this in Salaama Education Centre Primary School in Kagadi District where five such students were found and Kasasa Primary School in Hoima where 15 such students were found," Odong said.

Related

The head teachers were arrested, and the students are expected to record statements.

"The reason for this impersonation is to boost the number of first grades. All these are criminal intentions," Odong added.

UNEB has also warned invigilators and scouts against allowing malpractice, noting that they risk a fine of Shs20 million or imprisonment for five years or both.

This year's PLE candidature stands at 817,885, representing a 2.5 per cent increment from last year.

The exams will run for two days, starting with Mathematics and Social Studies on November 3, and concluding with Integrated Science and English on November 4.

UNEB has commended Arts teachers for calling off their recent strike, saying the decision will ensure smooth running of PLE.


Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;

Daily Monitor Telegram channel

 Daily Monitor WhatsApp Channel

In the headlines