Two Health Centre staff arrested over theft of donated mosquito nets

Police in Bukomansimbi District are holding two staff members of Butenga Health Centre IV over allegations of stealing treated mosquito nets that the government donated to the area.

The suspects include a male nurse aged 29 and a 32-year-old security guard.

Bukomansimbi Deputy Resident District Commissioner Fred Kalema Pax has confirmed the arrests saying that the duo is in police custody at Bukomansimbi Police Station.

According to Mr Kalema, the suspects were in charge of keeping the mosquito nets before distribution for their benefit.

During the search, Police detectives recovered the mosquito nets from in one of the rooms at the health centre and took them to Bukomansimbi Police Station as evidence.

The six sacks of mosquito nets had been earmarked for residents of Kakunyu Village.

Mukunyu Village's chairperson, Mr John Bosco Wavamunno, says the village is one of the key beneficiary areas due to its high malaria parasite prevalence.

"The government needs to investigate that facility [Butenga Health Centre IV] because theft of government property has become rampant yet salaries of medical staff were enhanced," Mr Wavamunno said.

Kagologolo Town Council's chairman, Mr Alex Ssekigudde, said that not enough mosquito nets were distributed in his area.

"Despite registering 1,040 residents, only 370 mosquito nets were given to the town council, which isn't enough to cover even half of the households. According to Mr Moses Walugembe, a resident of Kagologolo Town Council, he was given only one mosquito net for his family of three people."

Bukomansimbi District Health Officer, Dr Alfred Kato however said that the district received 78,760 mosquito nets and distribution had kicked off.

He however warned beneficiaries against misusing the nets.