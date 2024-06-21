Two injured, 50 homeless as tornado strikes Kalangala Island

Residents of Nakibanga landing site on Bukasa Island in Kalangala District are reeling from the aftermath of a devastating tornado that swept through the area on Wednesday morning. The cyclonic winds left at least 50 islanders homeless and caused extensive damage, including; shops, restaurants, drinking joints, and a school. Two residents sustained injuries.

Mr Kenneth Kuteesa, the chairperson of Nakibanga Village, described the event as a funnel-shaped white smock that descended from the skies shortly after 10 am when it began raining.

Local residents refer to this phenomenon as "Ensoke" (tornado).

"One resident, known as Mama Kigere, suffered a leg injury from a flying iron sheet as she fled. Another resident, Ms. Kalyango, sustained a broken leg from falling debris during the incident. Both survivors are currently receiving medical treatment at Bukasa Health Centre IV," Mr Kuteesa explained during an interview on Thursday.



Ms Teopista Nakyejwe, whose wooden house was swept 10 meters away, expressed her financial distress in rebuilding and appealed for government intervention.



Mr Julius Sekabiira, the proprietor of Precious Infant School, announced that the school would remain closed until next Monday to facilitate repairs of the damaged property.

"Our kitchen was destroyed, and utensils were thrown meters away. The toilet is in shambles. We cannot reopen the school until we address these issues," Sekabiira stated.

The school's four-classroom structure was deroofed, with the iron sheets ending up in the lake.

Mr Francis Kiyaga, a landlord, lamented the destruction of three of his wooden houses and his garden, emphasizing the financial burden of rebuilding.

"My houses are gone, and the garden is ruined. I now need to find money to replace everything," Kiyaga expressed.

Mr Joshua Wafumbwa, the district councilor for Kyamuswa Sub Ccounty, urged landlords to allow residents to construct permanent houses, citing the vulnerability of wooden structures to such natural disasters.

"A lot of properties in Kalangala are being destroyed because our people lack permanent occupancy on the land. This is why many houses on landing sites and islands are made of wood," Wafumbwa explained.

Mr David Omongot, the Kalangala District disaster focal person, confirmed they are preparing an assessment report to seek government relief assistance for the affected victims.