Two injured as BAR aviation aircraft crash-lands at Kajjansi airfield

Two people survived an aircraft crash at Kajjansi Airfield along Kampala-Entebbe road, police said Saturday.

Crew members Lt Dagalious Owino and Joel Kanguli were injured in BAR Aviation Aircraft with flight registration No. 5X-RBR after it crash-landed moments after takeoff on Friday afternoon.

“At approximately 07:14am , a BAR Aviation aircraft with flight registration No. 5X-RBR was en route from Kajjansi to Kisoro, via Mbarara and Kihihi, carrying a total of 14 passengers. The flight successfully reached its destination and returned to Kajjansi. Subsequently, the same aircraft, operated by two pilots, Lt Dagalious Owino and Joel Kanguli, prepared for a flight from Kajjansi to Mweya-Kasese, with the intention of transporting passengers back to Entebbe International Airport. Unfortunately, shortly after takeoff from Kajjansi Airfield at around 12:19pm, the aircraft experienced difficulties and attempted to return for landing. Tragically, the aircraft crashed at Kajjansi Airfield, in close proximity to MAF Hangars,” said Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire.

The co-pilot reportedly injured his right hand while the pilot was rendered unconscious at the time the rescue team arrived at the scene.

“Prompt action was taken by the airfield workers, who swiftly rescued the pilots from the wreckage and provided immediate first aid. Emergency services were contacted, and an ambulance from Memorial Hospital was dispatched to transport the injured individuals to Memorial Hospital Lubowa for further medical attention,” ASP Owoyesigyire added.

The cause of the incident is yet to be determined as investigations are underway.

A team from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Ministry of Works and Transport inspected the wreckage of the aircraft at the scene as they sought to gather more information that will guide their investigations.



The aviation operator said it was working with the aviation authority to ascertain the cause of the incident.