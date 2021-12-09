Two intern doctors drown in Lake Victoria

Intern doctors Ahmed Abhalla (L) of Islamic University and  Emmanuel Kidambire of Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST) drowned in Lake Victoria, Uganda. PHOTO/COMBO/HANDOUT

By  GERTRUDE MUTYABA  &  Ambrose Musasizi

  • “They did not have life jackets and there was no one to their rescue, indicating possible reluctance in the beach management before they drowned,” police observed.

Police Thursday said fishermen recovered two bodies of intern doctors who drowned Wednesday in Lake Victoria, Masaka City.

