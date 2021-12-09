Two intern doctors drown in Lake Victoria

Police Thursday said fishermen recovered two bodies of intern doctors who drowned Wednesday in Lake Victoria, Masaka City.

Masaka District Police Commander (DPC) identified the deceased as Ahmed Abdallah and Emmanuel Kidambire who were finalists pursuing a Bachelor of Human Medicine and surgery at Islamic University of Uganda and Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST) respectively.

“The students drowned in the lake December 8 as they had gone to have leisure time at Orchid sand beach. This happened after one of them decided to ride a boat yet he was not a professional at it,” he explained.

At Kitovu Hospital in Masaka City, the deceased were on a one-year internship that precedes deployment after studying the five-year course at university.

“They did not have life jackets and there was no one to come to their rescue at the time of the accident, indicating possible reluctance in the beach management before they drowned,” police observed.

Greater Masaka police spokesperson Mr Muhammed Nsubuga told this publication that investigations are underway although police are yet to summon the beach management for interrogation.

“We however, blame the beach management for letting the place operate despite its closure as per State covid-19 guidelines,” he noted.

Mr Nsubuga also blamed the local leaders failing to implement Covid-19 restrictions.