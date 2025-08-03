Two Kampala school pupils killed in bus crash after study tour

Two primary school pupils were killed and 11 others injured early Sunday when a bus carrying them from a study tour overturned on the Kampala–Mubende Highway in central Uganda, police said.

The victims, from Daystar Junior School in Makindye Division, Kampala, were returning from an academic excursion to Kasese District, about 400 kilometres away, when the crash occurred at around 5:30am near Kagavu Village in Mityana District.

According to traffic police spokesperson SP Michael Kananura, the bus, registration number UAP 829U, belonging to HMK Bus Company, lost control and overturned after the driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel.

“The crash instantly claimed the lives of two pupils while 11 others, including four tour guides, were rushed to hospital after sustaining injuries,” Kananura said in a statement released on Sunday.

Mr Mishael Teriyetu, the acting police spokesperson for the Wamala Region, identified the deceased pupils as Rhona Kakembo (11) and Pamela Nabasumba, both of whom died on the spot. Their bodies were taken to Mityana Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The injured were rushed to Mityana Hospital and Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kampala. The crash occurred on a sharp bend about 10 kilometres from Mityana Town, police said.

The pupils were returning from a study tour in Kasese District, in western Uganda, when the crash occurred during an overnight journey back to Kampala.

Authorities suspect driver fatigue played a key role in the crash, and reiterated earlier warnings about the dangers of long-distance overnight travel, particularly involving schoolchildren.

“You should avoid return journeys after long-distance school tours. Plan for overnight rests to prevent fatigue-related crashes,” SP Kananura advised.

It remains unclear whether the school and bus operator adhered to official safety guidelines for school transport. A more detailed traffic police report had not been released by press time.

Uganda continues to grapple with high rates of road crashes. The 2024 annual police crime report recorded 25,107 road crashes, resulting in 25,808 casualties. Many of these incidents are blamed on reckless driving, poor road conditions, and driver negligence.

Road safety advocates have repeatedly called for stricter enforcement of regulations, particularly when transporting schoolchildren over long distances.