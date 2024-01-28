Two Karimojong warriors surrender gun to UPDF

Two more guns were on Saturday handed over to Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF) at Moroto army barracks in Moroto District.

The guns were received from Karacuna Lomokol Loduk and James Akol, both residents of Rupa sub- County in Moroto District.

This brings the total number of guns recovered without use of excessive force, to three in one week.

Lt Col Fred Wemba, Division Intelligence Officer says he received sub-machine guns; number 56-3005911, with 8 live rounds of ammunition and BC 27849 with 4 live rounds of ammunition from the duo who were accompanied by Mr Emmanuel Lokii, councillor representing Rupa sub-county and Lochoro Clementina, district councillor representing Lotisan sub-county.

“The recovery and handover of firearms comes at the time when the sub-region enjoys relative peace after several security-community engagements,” he said.

He added that surrendering the two guns is a testimony of the continued voluntary approach, response and respect of the existing Presidential Amnesty Window in the disarmament operation.

The authorities said the two cattle rustlers who voluntarily surrendered the guns received Karamoja disarmament cards and remain potential beneficiaries of government incentives and other related programs.

“We applaud the security forces, local leadership and the wanainchi (civilians) towards progressive and tireless efforts in the recovery of arms, and livestock and maintaining security in the Karamoja sub-region,” he said.