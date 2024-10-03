Two Kassanda officials charged over Shs51m financial loss

Two Kassanda District officials were on Thursday charged with causing financial loss of Shs51 million.

Court documents indicated that 55-year-old Nelson Wekikye and 33-year-old Jacqueline Alyao, while working as Chief Financial Officer and Human Resource Officer respectively at Kassanda District Local Government, allegedly made double payments of gratuity arrears amounting to Shs51,070,026.

The accused are said to have committed the offences between July 2019 and July 2022.

Appearing before the Kololo-based Anti-Corruption Court, Wekikye denied the charge against him even as the co-accused did not show up.

Grade one magistrate Esther Asiimwe released him on a cash bail of Shs3 million while his sureties were each bonded Shs5 million not cash.

The case was adjourned to December 12, 2024, when Wekikye is expected to appear before court again.

Court issued criminal summons for Alyao who is believed to still be at large.

Kassanda District officials have been in several scandals of corruption. Last year, 10 officials from the same district were arrested over Parish Development Model cash.