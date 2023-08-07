Two Kaweesi murder suspects seek bail

Two people implicated in the murder of former police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi in March 2017 have applied for bail on separate charges of aggravated child trafficking.

The duo; Sheikh Abdu Rashid Mbaziira and Noordin Higenyi alias Taata Abdallazak separately face five charges of aggravated child trafficking for which they are seeking bail before the International Crimes Division of the High Court.

The two together with five others were granted bail on September 11, 2019, by Justice Lydia Mugambe pending the hearing of the murder case of Kaweesi, his bodyguard Kenneth Erau and driver Godfrey Mambewa in Kulambiro Nakawa Division in Kampala District.

However, they were sent back to prison because they had pending charges of aggravated child trafficking before the Mukono Chief Magistrates Court.

According to their affidavit in support of their bail application, the accused state that they have unnecessarily stayed on remand since March 20, 2017, yet the state has failed to prosecute them which renders them victims of injustice.

“That under Article 28(3) (3) a) of the Constitution, I am presumed innocent until proven guilty. It is in the interest of justice that I will be given a temporary relief pending my trial since I am a victim of delayed justice,” reads in part the affidavit.

They state that they were granted bail on a capital offence connected to murdering the late AIGP Kaweesi and have never breached any bail terms and still are not intending to do so.

Court also heard that they have substantial sureties, sole breadwinners of their families, and no evidence to suggest that they may interfere with the prosecution’s investigations.

However, the prosecution led by Ms Marion Ben Bella has informed the court that they want to first verify the documents of the sureties before the court proceeds to determine the application.

Court presided over by Justice Richard Wejuli Wabwire heard that the Investigating Officer in the case wrote to National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) to verify the Identity Cards of sureties, however, the state has not yet gotten feedback.

Prosecution states that Mbaziira and Higenyi and others still at large between 2016 and March 19, 2017, in the district of Busia recruited, transported and harboured three children aged between three and 11 years old to Namasengere village, Kyampisi Sub County in Mukono District for purposes of exploitation.

It is further alleged that the accused persons also in the districts of Busia, Mayuge, Mukono, and Bushenyi conspired together to commit felonies with aggravated trafficking in children.