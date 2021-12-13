Two killed at Mbale murrum excavation site, one injured

A 16-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man have died after they were buried under a mound of earth which caved-in while they were excavating murrum at Tululu village, Bunanimi parish, Busoba Sub- County in Mbale District in eastern Uganda.

The deceased boy was only identified as Watata, a resident of Nalondo "B" Village, Bumasikye Parish, Busoba Sub County while his colleague was identified as Sam Wamimbi, a turn boy and a resident of Namugongo village, Bumageni parish, Bungokho Sub County.

One other person is currently admitted to Mbale regional referral hospital with broken limbs following the Sunday afternoon accident.

The Elgon region Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika said police and locals who rushed to the scene tried to rescue the victims but it was too late for the two.

"By the time the locals contacted police, it was too late. We found the two dead,"Mr Taitika said.

However, chaos ensued as locals attempted to block police from taking the bodies to Mbale City mortuary for postmortem.

"The locals tried to block police from taking the bodies for postmortem but we overpowered them,"Mr Taitika said.

Police as a result sealed off the site and directed locals to stop excavating the murrum to prevent a similar incident from happening.











