Two killed at Mbale murrum excavation site, one injured

Police and locals pictured at the scene where two people died after they were buried under a mound of earth which caved-in while they were excavating murrum at Tululu village, Bunanimi parish, Busoba Sub- County in Mbale District in eastern Uganda. PHOTO/ YAHUDU KITUNZI 

By  Yahudu Kitunzi

A 16-year-old boy and a 22-year-old man have died after they were buried under a mound of earth which caved-in while they were excavating murrum at Tululu village, Bunanimi parish, Busoba Sub- County in Mbale District in eastern Uganda.

