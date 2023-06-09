Two killed in Budaka accident

Two people were on Friday morning knocked dead by a speeding fuel tanker along Mbale-Tirinyi road.

According to the eyewitnesses, the accident happened at around 9am at Nankone village, Budaka District along Mbale-Tirinyi Highway.

The Bukedi North Regional Police Spokesperson, Ms Immaculate Alaso, identified the deceased as Richard Kawiso, and Wilson Kasolo, both residents of Mulokochomo village in Kenkebu Sub-County in Kibuku District.

The two, she said, were pedestrians who were walking on the roadside when the fuel tanker knocked them dead.

She said the motor vehicle, a Benz Actros semi-trailer fuel tanker driven by an unidentified driver coming from Tirinyi heading to Mbale lost control and knocked two pedestrians who were walking on the roadside.

“The driver knocked two pedestrians and then went off-road and knocked incomplete building,” Ms Alaso said.

She said that scene was visited by a team of traffic officers to investigate the cause of the accident.

The dead bodies were taken to Budaka Health Centre IV mortuary pending postmortem as investigations go on.