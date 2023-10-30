Two killed in Bundibugyo accident

Two people have lost their lives in a fatal road crash that occurred on Sunday night in Busaru Sub County along the Bundibugyo-Nyahuka road in Bundibugyo District.

The victims have been identified by the Bundibugyo traffic police officer, Mr Ejiet Salim Musa, as Rajab Rwambamba, 24, and Robert Lindondo, 18, both residents of Bundikahuka village in Busaru Sub County.

According to Mr Musa, the crash took place when a motorcycle they were riding on with two others collided with an oncoming vehicle as the rider tried to overtake a Fuso canter.

Two other individuals, identified as Bagonza John and Tadeo Bahemuka, sustained injuries and were initially admitted to Busaru Health Centre IV, and later transferred to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital for advance medical care.

Mr Musa attributed the crash to both overloading and speeding.

"The cause of the road crash was due to speeding of both the motorcycle and the vehicle, as well as overloading on the motorcycle. I urge all road users to exercise caution, especially as we approach the festive season," he said.