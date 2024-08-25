Two killed in Entebbe road crash

Two people have been confirmed dead following a road crash on Entebbe Highway on Sunday morning.

The devastating road crash occurred at approximately 6.00am at Kitubulu along Entebbe Highway involving a Toyota Wish vehicle and a Bajaj Boxer motorcycle.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the Toyota Wish, travelling from Entebbe, collided with the motorcycle, which was attempting a U-turn on the same route. The impact caused the vehicle to roll several times, resulting in the tragic loss of life.

Mr Michael Kananura, the traffic police spokesperson, identified the victims as Mberobata (the rider) and Vian Mugaga (the passenger), an employee of Capital Pub, who were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Their bodies have been conveyed to Mulago City Mortuary, while the vehicles have been towed to Entebbe Police Station. The driver of the Toyota Wish is currently at large, and police investigations are underway,” he said.

Mr Kananura urged all road users to exercise caution and observe traffic regulations to prevent such tragic incidents.

"We appeal to all road users to observe speed limits, motorcyclists to obey traffic regulations, and exercise caution on the road to prevent such tragic incidents," he said.