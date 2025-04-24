Two killed in fatal motorcycle accident in Kisoro

A tragic road accident claimed the lives of two motorcyclists on the night of Tuesday, April 23, 2025, in Rukoro Village along the Kisoro–Bunagana Road.

The deceased have been identified as Ivan Irankunda, 32, a resident of Gapfurizo Village, Nyarubuye Sub-county, and Edward Hafashimana, a boda boda rider from Rukundo Town Council in Kisoro District. The two were riding motorcycles that collided head-on as they traveled in opposite directions.

According to eyewitnesses and police reports, the accident occurred when both motorcycles were allegedly traveling at high speed and occupying the middle of the road. Irankunda, who was riding motorcycle UES 919S, died on the spot. Hafashimana, riding motorcycle UET 873J, succumbed to his injuries upon arrival at Mutorele Hospital.

Police responded promptly to the scene, where Sgt. James Mbabazi and his team documented the incident, drew a sketch map, and recovered the two motorcycles. They have since been impounded at Kisoro Central Police Station pending further inspection.

ASP Elly Maate, the Public Relations Officer for the Kigezi Region, confirmed the incident and cited over-speeding and reckless riding as the likely cause.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that over-speeding and careless road use were contributing factors. We urge all road users to exercise caution and strictly follow traffic regulations to prevent such tragedies,” said Maate.

Baker Batamukoraho, General Secretary of the Kisoro United Boda Boda Operators, also visited the scene and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of young lives.

“This accident has claimed young, promising individuals," he said. "I urge all our members to reduce their speed and strictly observe road safety regulations to prevent such tragedies.”



