Two killed, several injured in Kasese road crash

A devastating road accident that occurred on Thursday afternoon at Muhokya Town along the Kasese-Mbarara highway, claimed the lives of two people, according to police.

The incident that involved a Toyota Hiace minibus and a Mitsubishi Pajero, also left several others injured.

According to Rwenzori East Regional Police Spokesperson, SP Nelson Tumushime, the Toyota Hiace was traveling from Kasese to Mbarara when the driver attempted to overtake a stationary vehicle, resulting in a head-on collision with the Mitsubishi Pajero coming from the opposite direction.

"The driver of the Toyota Hiace minibus attempted to overtake a stationary vehicle, which led to the fatal crash," SP Tumushime explained. "Drivers need to observe traffic rules, maintain reasonable speeds, and exercise caution, especially when overtaking. As police, we have launched further investigations into the incident."

The deceased were identified as David Remegius Mbusa, an employee of Centenary Bank, Kasese Branch, and Mathias Maate, a student believed to have been an occupant of the Mitsubishi Pajero.

Mr Patrick Mumbere, a mechanic at Muhokya Trading Centre, who witnessed the incident, described how the Hiace driver tried to overtake a stationary bus without properly assessing oncoming traffic.

"He tried to overtake a Link bus parked by the roadside, but didn’t see the Pajero approaching from the opposite direction," he said.

Another witness, Hamuza Baguma, 65, recounted the aftermath of the crash, saying, "Mbusa was stuck inside the Pajero. We pulled out an unconscious student. We tried to give first aid, but it was too late."

Local businesswoman Margret Masika attributed the accident to reckless driving, saying, "Some drivers go on the road under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Traffic Police should strengthen checks to detect such cases to save lives."

The injured victims were rushed to nearby health facilities for treatment, while police attributed the crash to human error, citing speeding, reckless overtaking, and failure to adhere to highway traffic regulations as the leading causes of such incidents.

According to the Police annual crime report 2024, 25,107 Road Traffic Crashes were recorded, with 4,434 being fatal crashes, resulting in 25,808 casualties.



