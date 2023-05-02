Two killed, three injured in Mityana road crash

At least two people have reportedly died on spot and three others severely injured in an accident at Bamunanika Vilage in Mityana municipality.

The accident occurred along the Mityana-Mubende Highway as a white Peugeot car and a blue Mitsubishi Canter vehicle collided head-on shortly after midnight on May 2, according to traffic police.

Wamala regional police spokesperson Rachel Kawala identified the deceased as Ronald Okedi, a resident of Naama Mityana District who was driving the Peugeot. Sylivia Nabbosa who was in the co- driver’s seat also died.

“The driver of the Peugeot was coming from Naama to Mityana where he met two dogs, knocking the first dog- and as he was trying to avoid knocking the second, he went off his lane and collided with the Mitsubishi canter which was in its lane,” Kawala added.

Both vehicles overturned and one Peugeot passenger who was yet to be identified by 2pm on Tuesday sustained injuries.

Besides, the canter driver Fred Kisuule and his co-driver Chrispus Muwanga sustained serious injuries and are currently getting treatment in Mityana Hospital.