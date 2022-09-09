Two killed, two injured in Masaka road crash 

Police in Masaka District are hunting for an errant driver who killed two people in two separate road crashes that left two others seriously hurt along Broadway Road in Masaka City on Thursday evening.

The road crashes involving two motorcycles and a vehicle are said to have been caused by a suspected car washer who was driving recklessly. The driver is currently on the run.

The deceased are two women who are yet to be identified. The injured are cyclists who are also yet to be identified.

Eyewitnesses said the driver of a Toyota Premio knocked a woman who was crossing the road at Kijjabwemi trading centre killing her on the spot before ramming into a motorcyclist at Kyabakuza bus stage in Kimaanya/ Kabonera Municipality.

After the crash, the driver reportedly sped off in attempt to elude a police patrol vehicle in pursuit. However, he rammed into another motorcycle, killing a female passenger.

The chairperson of boda boda cyclists in Kimaanya /Kabonera Municipality, Mr Ibra Kiyimba said: “I saw him (saloon car driver) speeding, and I suspected something was wrong with him, but I managed to rush to the second scene which was a few metres from Masaka Central Police Station. We rushed our colleague to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital but the passenger he was carrying died on the spot.”