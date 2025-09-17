Two Kisoro pastors arrested over alleged inappropriate activities

The Office of the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) in Kisoro has handed over two individuals posing as pastors to Kisoro Central Police Station (CPS) for allegedly engaging in inappropriate activities at their church.

The suspects, Gadina Tuyisenge, 24, and Brian Ndizeye, 25, are leaders of Jerusalem Church in Kasemisego, Rwaramba, Nyakinama Sub-County.

According to Assistant RDC Vallence Hagumimana, residents alerted his office about unusual activities at the church, reporting strange prisms and melodies coming from the premises.

Acting on the tip, Hagumimana and RDC John Nizeyimana visited the site and discovered indoor prayers in progress. Upon entering, they were shocked to see men and women in a disorderly state, engaging in inappropriate behaviour.

"We were tipped off by locals who reported strange prisms and melodies coming from the premises," Hagumimana explained. "We knocked politely to enter but were taken aback by what we found. We were shocked to see men and women in a disorderly state, squeezing each other inappropriately."

The suspects were subsequently handed over to Kisoro CPS, with the RDC calling for a thorough investigation.

ASP Alex Tumuheirwe, the Officer-in-Charge, pledged to leave no stone unturned in the matter.

When questioned, Tuyisenge and Ndizeye admitted to leading the church and claimed they were "performing miracles for our followers."

They justified the closed-door prayers, saying it was "to protect our congregation from the rain."